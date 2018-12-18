Local cold case detailed in book written by victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – After almost 40 years on the run, the mystery of West Michigan fugitive Tommie Lee Hill is now detailed in a book authored by his victim.

Hill disappeared from a Terre Haute prison back in 1980, sent there on a conviction of rape charges. His victim – Erma Shaw, just 12-years-old at the time. She became pregnant after the incident.

In an escape the U.S. Marshall’s office told FOX7 was “Hollywood-eqsue,” Hill slipped away and still evadeds law enforcement today. Shaw is now the author of a book entitle, “Erma L. Major: Truth Tella, $7,000 Reward.” The reward is being offered mainly by the Marshall’s office.

“This book has been therapeutic because I don’t have to live with this in my head anymore,” said Shaw, speaking to FOX17 over the phone.

The book is entirely self-published.

Hill may be using the aliases Tommy Kennedy, Gino Hill or Abdul Sharif. Call the West Michigan U.S. Marshall’s Office at (616)-456-2438 with any information on the case.