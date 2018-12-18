Church gives new shoes to Montabella students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMORE, Mich.--A Michigan church is making spirits bright with Adidas, and some would call it a Christmas miracle.

Hundreds of Montabella Elementary Schools students strapped on brand new shoes just before the holidays, all thanks to a few of Santa's helpers stationed in Michigan.

"There's something about putting on a brand new pair of shoes that just kind of lifts up your spirit," says Jason Raitz from Thrive Church Michigan.

Thrive Church is working with the great commission to hand out hundreds of shoes to Montabella students. But this isn't a first for the church.

Thrive started the "Shoe Project" five years ago, each year picking a new school and raising enough money to buy every student there new socks and shoes. And for some students it's the first time they’ve ever worn brand new shoes.

"I go through several roll of duct tape a year, taping shoes together. I've been in education for 15 years. I'm going to say that this is probably one the best days I've ever had," says Michael Moore, Montabella Elementary School principal.

"Sometimes kids don't have shoes, like they don't have good gym shoes, so it's good for people to donate them sometimes to schools so they can have better shoes than they used to," says Presley Storeydolan, fourth grade.

Making for an experience that is hard to forget.

To find out more about the "Shoe Project", Thrive Church, and how you can help them raise money for shoes, click on this link.