Moms carol with daughters on horseback through Dorr

DORR, Mich-- Two single moms in Allegan County are starting a new tradition with their children this year: going to each house in downtown Dorr, caroling on horseback.

Niki Konetzka and her best friend Denise say it's their version of a girls' night out.

“I want them to look back, and remember through all the hard time the good always overcame." said Niki Konetzka "[I] just want to give them something to look forward [to] every single year."

Niki and Denise both are raising their kids on their own, and say this year has been especially rough. They always have each other's backs, which is why they wanted to start a new celebration for the holiday season.

“Life of a single mom is not what it’s always cracked up to be, but we make the best of it,” Niki said.

FOX 17 is told the ladies did get permission from the city before heading out on their caroling adventure. They say the Dorr community has helped their families in so many ways, this was something small they could do to give back.

Niki says, every year from here on out, you can find her and her kids, along with Denise and her daughter, spreading Christmas cheer on horseback through downtown Dorr.