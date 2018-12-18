Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Everyone should experience the gift of being able to give. Two West Michigan organizations are giving the homeless community the chance to pick out Christmas presents for their families today.

Mel Trotter and Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids partner each year to open up the Heartside Christmas Store.

For the last month, people have donated items, and now the store will open to the homeless community today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Degage Ministries.

The gifts, in turn, will be offered at low prices to help homeless men and women get gifts ahead of the holidays.

2. A local 8-year-old elf continues his tradition of surprising kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Dawson Babiak and his family know all too well what it's like to spend Christmas in the hospital. He was diagnosed with Leukemia three years ago. The special delivery happens this morning, with this being the fourth year they have delivered toys collected by his classmates at Hopkins Public Schools.

He and his family say they wanted to lift the spirits of kids by bringing in toys for them.

Last year's donation was one of the largest the hospital has ever seen.

3. It'll be an extra special Christmas for employees at one company in West Michigan.

The founder of Floracraft in Ludington announced Christmas bonuses, and they totaled up to nearly $4 million.

The company employs around 200 people and each will get a cash bonus, and a donation to their 401K accounts.

Founder Lee Shaner says he wanted to thank the men and women who've made Floracraft the biggest producer of foam for craft and floral products. Their products can be found in stores like Michael's, Hobby Lobby, and Walmart as well as Amazon.

The average employee will receive more than $20,000 in their gift, while those with more than 40 years of experience are getting more than $60,000.

4. Skyzone Grand Rapids is showing its appreciation for families, offering a free hour or jumping this week.

The location on 29th Street is celebrating the one year birthday of its latest expansion, which included many more attractions like a Ninja Warrior course and a climbing wall.

Families who come out on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. will get to jump an hour, for free. Space is limited and its for walk-ins only.

For more information, visit Skyzone Grand Rapids on Facebook.

5. Jump for joy over this throwback, it's now a reality! For a limited time, Lincoln is bringing back that classic version of its continental with the coach doors.

The doors were standard on the cars from 1961 to 1969, now only an additional 80 will be made to celebrate the 80th anniversary of continentals.

The cars go for $100,000 each.