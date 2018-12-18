Selfridge Air base worker charged with making threats; dozens of guns found

Posted 3:31 PM, December 18, 2018, by

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police have seized more than 70 firearms from the home of a man who is accused of threatening to shoot co-workers at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in suburban Detroit.

Master Sgt. Roque Diegel is charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism. The motive is unknown. He’s due in court Tuesday.

State police say they found dozens of weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at Diegel’s home in Harrison Township. The Macomb Daily reports that he has worked at Selfridge since 2002 and currently is an air terminal craftsman.

A picture on Facebook shows Diegel dressed as Santa Claus and holding a machine gun turret aboard a helicopter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s