Spoonlickers unveils black charcoal frozen yogurt; first in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan favorite sweet treat is unveiling new holiday flavors.

Spoonlickers is now serving up "Naughty" frozen yogurt which is made of black charcoal and peppermint and a "Nice" frozen yogurt made of rum and eggnog. They also have the new "Santa's Nightcap flavor" which is made with a twist of rum and eggnog yogurt, caramel sauce, and a sugar cookie.

The owners tell us they are expecting a huge response to the black charcoal flavor, which is popular on the West and East coast but will be a first for the Grand Rapids area.

This week Spoonlickers is passing out holiday cake pop bouquets to the top 10 charitable organizations in Grand Rapids as thanks for all they have done to help others in need.

There is also a promotion running until end of the week where customers are able to place an order for the holiday flavors through UberEats and GrubHub.

Looking into the new year, there will be a buy one, get one free pint sale the first week of January 2019 at all locations, in-store only.

Spoonlickers will also be hosting the Princesses from Frozen on March 2, 2019 at our Knapp's Corner location for a meet-and-greet opportunity (photos and autographs) as well as an opportunity to win 4 tickets to the Disney on Ice Frozen performance on March 3.