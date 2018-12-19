1 person in custody after SnapChat threat at GR school

Posted 8:57 PM, December 19, 2018, by , Updated at 05:51AM, December 20, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- One person is in police custody being questioned in connection to a threat that was posted on social media, threatening a shooting at a Grand Rapids school.

Officials say the threat was made to students at C.A. Frost Environmental Science Academy, which has two  campuses, one on Covell Avenue and  another on Laughlin Drive in northwest Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Public Schools spokesman John Helmholdt told FOX 17 they have identified the individual responsible for making the threat and  are 100 percent the situation is under control with no threat to the school.

Grand Rapids police say its too early to call the person in custody a suspect.

The social-media threat said, "If you go to C.A. Frost don't go to school tomorrow. I am going there with a gun to shoot everyone."

Helmholdt said they immediately sent a robocall, a text message and an email to all parents at both C.A. Frost campuses about the situation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • lml25

    It’s like fake bomb threats.They call one in to evacuate the building.It’s when they DON’T call them in–those are the real deals.

    Reply