Byron Center teacher honors student’s achievements in big way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich. -- You don’t have to be a mathematician to know there is power in numbers, just like there’s great power in knowledge.

A third grader in our area is combining the two, studying hard to pass her multiplication facts. But it’s the way her teacher rewarded her that’s gaining attention online.

A couple of weeks ago Ellie Steenbergen came home to find a sign in her front yard that reads, "Wahoo! I passed my multiplication facts in Mrs. Corey's class!"

"I got really excited," Ellie said.

Gale Corey at Brown Elementary in Byron Center has been teaching for the past 21 years and for about half of that time, she hoped to congratulate her students for getting good grades.

This year she was finally able to make it happen.

"I stick it in their yard try to surprise them," Corey said. "I happened to have a parent this year who owns a printing company who volunteered to do it and donated it all to me which was amazing."

"We do a lot of singing of songs, acting out rhymes and chimes," Corey said. "We have a program called rocket math and they have levels A through Z and they have to do 25 in one minute to pass a level."

Ellie passed and was rewarded with the fun sign.

"I'm so proud of her," said her father Andy Steenbergen.

Mrs. Corey plans to continue using this sign to motivate students.