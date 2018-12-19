Chances of white Christmas dwindling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Historically, we don't have a problem when it comes to enjoying a white Christmas. Most of West Michigan is at least about a 60% chance of having one.

The biggest hurdle we've had, of course, is the prolonged stretch of above normal temperatures. According to the climate prediction center, this will continue into the new year.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve, temperatures will be on the colder side, but it's hard to find enough snow to give us a white Christmas. Our only chances comes late Sunday as lake effect snow develops. The biggest problem is that this is a very light event, and it looks like temperatures will still be around freezing during snowfall.

As a result, projected snowfall depth up to an inch is very low. Areas that are prone to northwesterly snow bands MAY sneak up to an inch, but keep in mind this is ONLY a model output. It does not take into account warmer ground surfaces and how much will actually melt. We will keep you posted, of course, but don't expect snow on the ground come Christmas Day, at least at this point.