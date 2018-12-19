× Consumers Energy and MDOC partnership reducing energy costs

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections is partnering with Consumers Energy to help save nearly $900,000 through energy efficiency measures.

“We all have a role to play when it comes to energy conservation and I am pleased we have taken another step forward in our prison facilities to help curb future costs,” said Gov. Rick Snyder. “This is yet another example of the power of partnership and working together. The benefits of this partnership between the state and Consumers Energy will bring cost savings for taxpayers and help ensure the state continues to do our part when it comes to energy conservation.”

According to a press release from Consumers Energy, the rebate incentive is the result of energy efficiency improvements to prison facilities around Michigan including Jackson, Ionia, Muskegon and Adrian. The press release goes onto say the Department of Corrections completed 23 projects to their facilities, estimated to reduce enough electricity to power 244 houses and heat 496 homes. The 23 projects are expected to save the State nearly $900,000 each year.

“Our mission at the Department of Corrections is public safety and to help create a better and safer Michigan. And we have been pleased to partner with Consumers Energy which helps us to not only protect the public, but protect the environment and provide real savings to taxpayers,” said Heidi Washington, Director of the Michigan Department of Corrections. “These substantial energy saving projects are just some of the ways we have been working to green our prisons and our state and we look forward to going even farther in the future.”