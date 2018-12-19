× Couple indicted for stealing firearms from Ottawa County store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people could face prison time after 22 firearms were reportedly stolen from an Ottawa County business earlier this month.

According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, Matteo Adan Marroquin, 22, and his girlfriend, Lacy Lynn Zimmerman, 22, from Ottawa County were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for their involvement in the crime that happened December 7 or 8 at Graafschap Hardware Store.

A third person, Andrew Leenheer, has also been charged with one count of possession

of a stolen firearm and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm related to the same case.

Each charge could carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.