‘Die Hard’ is the greatest Christmas story – and studio releases new trailer to prove it

It’s been 30 years since the original “Die Hard” movie hit theaters. And for almost that long, people have been debating whether it is a Christmas movie. We might finally have an answer.

20th Century Fox, the movie studio that owns the popular action franchise, released a new trailer declaring “Die Hard” is “the greatest Christmas story ever told.”

The trailer, which is almost a minute and a half, has an upbeat, festive tone with Christmas music playing under it.

“He just wants to spend Christmas with the family,” the announcer says of main character John McClane, who is played by actor Bruce Willis. “But when he gets stuck at the office party, it’ll be a holiday he’ll never forget.”

The trailer is packed with almost every Christmas reference from the movie and ends with the movie title covered in Christmas lights.

It also has a graphic that says “Christmas Movie? Yippee Ki Yes!”

Since the trailer is being used to promote the five-movie “Die Hard” collection, it’s clear the studio has a motive to sell “Die Hard” as a Christmas movie.

Willis only further muddied the debate back in July when he ended his Comedy Central Roast by declaring “‘Die Hard’ is not a Christmas movie.”