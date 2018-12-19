Discovery Dance Fennville to perform at Disney World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

20 local dancers from Discovery Dance Fennville are making their way to Florida to show off their skills, and learn some new moves in the process!

All the dancers, age ranging between 7-17 will perform at Disney World in Orlando on January 19, 2019. Dancers will take workshop/class from professional Disney dancers to learn actual Disney choreography.

Watch the video above to get a sneak peak at once of the dances they'll be performing at Disney World.

Discovery Dance will show the public their Disney Performance Showcase to friends, family, and other local dance enthusiasts on Friday, January 4. The performance will take place at Fennville High School starting at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about Discovery Dance and their programs, visit discoverydancefennville.com. Or follow them on Facebook to stay up to date on their trip.