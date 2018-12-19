Dog Story Theater hosting The Classy Christmas Variety Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dog Story Theater hosts a wide variety of shows throughout the year, and the holidays are no exception! The theater is hosting The Classy Christmas Variety Show, featuring local performers, on Thursday night.

The Classy Christmas Variety Show will have performances by three local groups who regularly perform at the theater space: University Wits, Late Night Grand Rapids, and Funny Girls. There will also be performances by Frivolous Follies Vaudeville, Social Dance Studio of Grand Rapids, and some local singers.

The event will also be a fundraiser for Dog Story Theater. There will be a live auction with prizes from businesses all over Michigan.

The doors open at 7 with snacks and a hot chocolate bar, followed by the show at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $28, or $32 the day of the show.

To get tickets, head to Eventbrite.