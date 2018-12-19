Dog Story Theater hosting The Classy Christmas Variety Show

Posted 11:38 AM, December 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:37AM, December 19, 2018

Dog Story Theater hosts a wide variety of shows throughout the year, and the holidays are no exception! The theater is hosting The Classy Christmas Variety Show, featuring local performers, on Thursday night.

The Classy Christmas Variety Show will have performances by three local groups who regularly perform at the theater space: University Wits, Late Night Grand Rapids, and Funny Girls. There will also be performances by Frivolous Follies Vaudeville, Social Dance Studio of Grand Rapids, and some local singers.

The event will also be a fundraiser for Dog Story Theater. There will be a live auction with prizes from businesses all over Michigan.

The doors open at 7 with snacks and a hot chocolate bar, followed by the show at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $28, or $32 the day of the show.

To get tickets, head to Eventbrite.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s