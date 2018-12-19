Dr. Bitner explains why it’s important to know your family’s health history

Posted 12:07 PM, December 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:03PM, December 19, 2018

When you have everyone around the table for the holidays and need a conversation starter, it's a great idea to start talking about your family's health history. It may seem silly, but it's a great time to have some key conversations about what to look out for in the future.

Dr. Diana Bitner, along with medical geneticist Dr. Caleb Bupp discuss the importance of knowing your family's medical history, and how it can help prevent bigger problems later in life.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s