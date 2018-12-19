Dr. Bitner explains why it’s important to know your family’s health history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you have everyone around the table for the holidays and need a conversation starter, it's a great idea to start talking about your family's health history. It may seem silly, but it's a great time to have some key conversations about what to look out for in the future.

Dr. Diana Bitner, along with medical geneticist Dr. Caleb Bupp discuss the importance of knowing your family's medical history, and how it can help prevent bigger problems later in life.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.