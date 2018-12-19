Grand Valley extends their winning streak to eight with win over Bellarmine

Posted 11:40 PM, December 19, 2018, by

ALLENDALE, Mich -- The No. 11 ranked Grand Valley women's basketball team continues to impress. The Lakers cruised to an 87-74 win over Bellarmine on Wednesday afternoon to extend their winning streak to eight games, improving to 10-1 overall and a perfect 7-0 at home. Victoria Hedemark tallied a career-high 18 points while Cassidy Boensch recorded her eighth straight double double with 26 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks. South Christian alum Jenn DeBoer added 18 points and seven assists.

The No. 11 GVSU women’s basketball team earned a big in-region victory over Bellarmine on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 19), 87-74. The Lakers are now 10-1 overall and still 4-0 in GLIAC play. They are also on an eight game winning streak and are 7-0 at home this season.

The Lakers are now off for holiday break before taking on Lourdes at home on Saturday, December 29th.

