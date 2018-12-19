GRPD investigates threatening social-media post

Posted 8:57 PM, December 19, 2018, by , Updated at 08:59PM, December 19, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a threatening social-media post directed at C.A. Frost Environmental Science.

The Pre- K-12 academy has two campuses, on Covell Avenue and Laughlin Drive in northwest Grand Rapids.

A Grand Rapids Police Department lieutenant tells FOX 17 a Major Case Team detective/sergeant is investigating the source and credibility of the threat. He says it was posted on SnapChat.

The threat said, “If you go to C.A. Frost don’t go to school tomorrow. I am going there with a gun to shoot everyone.”

Grand Rapids Public Schools spokesman John Helmholdt tells FOX 17, “I can confirm we’re aware of the internet threat. We immediately contacted the police department and are working closely with the investigation.

“We have sent a robocall, a text message and an email to all parents at both C.A. Frost campuses.”

 

 

 

