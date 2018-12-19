Holland Rescue Mission seeks holiday donations to help the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development the number of people experiencing homelessness has risen for the third year in a row, that includes right here in Michigan. The Holland Rescue Mission faces this issue head on by ending homelessness for each person they serve, but they can't do it without donations from the community.

The Mission houses on average 150-160 people each night, with 60 people women and children.

The Holland Rescue Mission relies on community support to help meet their financial needs, especially during the holidays. Currently, the Mission needs $700,000 by December 31 to meet their budget for next year. That money will be spent throughout 2019 to provide shelter, food, and supportive services to 310 men, women, and children.

To give a donation, visit hollandrescue.org.