Holland Rescue Mission seeks holiday donations to help the homeless

Posted 11:19 AM, December 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:18AM, December 19, 2018

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development the number of people experiencing homelessness has risen for the third year in a row, that includes right here in Michigan. The Holland Rescue Mission faces this issue head on by ending homelessness for each person they serve, but they can't do it without donations from the community.

The Mission houses on average 150-160 people each night, with 60 people women and children.

The Holland Rescue Mission relies on community support to help meet their financial needs, especially during the holidays. Currently, the Mission needs $700,000 by December 31 to meet their budget for next year. That money will be spent throughout 2019 to provide shelter, food, and supportive services to 310 men, women, and children.

To give a donation, visit hollandrescue.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s