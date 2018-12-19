Kent County Commission considers dissolving county land bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The Kent County Board of Commissioners is considering a move to dissolve the Kent County Land Bank Authority. A vote tomorrow has some concerned about the state of safe and affordable homes going forward.

The land bank's been around for nearly decade. It was formed, in part, to acquire and sell tax-foreclosed homes. Organizations that work to rehab and flip those homes feel commissioners in favor of dissolving the land bank are acting hastily and haven't had adequate public discussion.

Groups in favor of keeping the land bank said one big benefit includes the land bank's ability to establish a 'quiet title' on a property.

Helen Lehman, executive director of New Development Corporation said, "If changes need to be made at the land bank let's make them. Let's not throw it all out."

Paul Haan is the executive director of Healthy Homes. He said, "We know that in terms of how things are operated it's not optimal. The problem is we don't want to throw the baby out with the bath water. This is a huge lever that we have in our community to do the right things with these properties, to make them safe, to make them affordable housing and to get rid of blight."

Commission Board Chair Jim Saalfeld did not return FOX 17 request for comment.