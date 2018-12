Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Muskegon offensive lineman Anthony Bradford is one of the top players in the entire country. According to 247 Sports, Bradford is No. 199 overall. On Wednesday, the Big Red big man signed with LSU.

"It feels great getting everything out of the way, now I'm just focused on school," Bradford stated, "knowing I'm a Tiger is the best feeling in the world."