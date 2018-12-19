Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Michigan Legislature is approving some new school safety bills. Public schools across the state would be required to develop an emergency operations plan by 2020.

The package of school safety measures were introduced in the wake of the shooting massacre at a Florida high school earlier this year.

Lawmakers previously allocated extra funding to boost security, but the bills would make policy changes.

A new state office of school safety would be required to train school staff on safety measures, and districts would have to consult with local law enforcement on safety features.

2. Two moms and their daughters are starting a new Christmas tradition, they're creating their own Ladies Night Out.

The two, along with their girls, are stopping at every home in downtown Dorr to sing Christmas carols, on horseback.

They even asked the city for permission, which they gladly gave.

3. The iconic, legendary fanny pack is officially making a comeback.

Sales of fashion accessories like bags and wallets saw significant increases this year, and it's mostly thanks to the revival of the fanny pack.

The once staple item of the 80's and 90's is hip again, making up nearly 25 percent of accessory sales growth in 2018.

High end designers like Gucci and Calvin Klein are even jumping on the bandwagon. Stars like Beyonce, Lil Wayne, and Serena Williams have been spotted wearing their fannys out and about.

4. Honey Baked Ham is coming to the rescue for holiday cooking disasters. They have come up with a Hamergency Kit that people can get in case their cooking fails.

Inside the kit comes an oven mitt, a first aid kit, and a tissue in case chefs shed a few tears. It also comes with a fire extinguisher and a candle that smells like ham.

The best part is people can win a free kit by sharing their story with the company online.

5. Krispy Kreme is offering a new tasty alternative on their traditional pastry. Starting today, customers can indulge in Gingerbread Glazed doughnuts.

The donut features hints of cinnamon and ginger, topped with gingerbread molasses glaze. So run, run, run as fast as you can to get your Gingerbread Doughnuts before they're gone on Christmas Eve.