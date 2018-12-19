Muskegon’s Ali’Vonta Wallace signs with Western Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- After 95 tackles this past season, Muskegon linebacker Ali'Vonta Wallace has quickly made himself a hot commodity for college coaches. Wallace held offers from Central Michigan, Toledo and Western Michigan and committed on Monday afternoon, before signing on Wednesday.

"It's close to home and my family can come to my games," Wallace stated. "It actually feels like another Muskegon to me," he continued.

Currently, the Broncos have the top ranked class in the Mid-American Conference.