New quilting store opens in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Craft enthusiasts and people who like to sew in West Michigan will soon have a new quilt boutique to shop at.

Savasana Quilts opened its doors December 15 just north of Celebration! Cinema on the East Beltline. The store features modern fabrics and quilt classes for all skill levels.

“We welcome anyone – whether you’re new to sewing or an expert – to stop by our shop and discover the unique fabrics, tools and classes we have to offer,” said Abigail Jasen, owner of Savasana Quilts.

A variety of classes will be offered like Learning to Sew, Quilting Basics, Quilting As You Go, Make and Wear, Bag Making, English Paper Piecing, and Foundation Paper Piecing.

“Savasana Quilts is a seamless fit for this building and nicely complements the variety of shops in the growing Knapp’s Crossings area,” said Chris Prins, senior associate at Colliers who represented Savasana Quilts.

“As this area continues to grow, we anticipate more unique stores to join Knapp’s Crossing, turning this corridor into a destination for shopping, entertainment and wellness," he said.

The new store is located at 2211 E. Beltline Avenue NE, Suite F2 and can be reached by phone at 616-881-3448.