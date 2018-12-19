Party on New Year’s Eve at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Santa for a pancake breakfast at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. On December 22, indulge on Grinch pancakes topped off with whipped cream and red sprinkles, plus there'll be a hot chocolate bar. Tickets cost $7 a person, and kids 10 and under eat for free. To make a reservation, call (989)-817-4806.

On December 24 and 25, celebrate the holidays with Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel. Holiday classics like "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer", "Santa Claus Three", and many others, will be playing from 12 - 4 p.m. in the lobby. There will also be sugar cookies and popcorn while supplies last.

Ring in the new year with the whole family at Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel. It's going to be bigger and better than ever with Candyland Adventure. There will be a DJ Dance Party, photo booth, magician, prize giveaways, a balloon drop at midnight, and so much more.

Fuel up on good food before heading to the New Year's party at Nbakade Family Restaurant. They'll be having a special New Year's Eve Buffet on December 31 from 5-10 p.m. Fill up on chef cared prime rib, jump fried shrimp, smoked salmon, and so much more. Kids can eat for $10, and adults eat for $25. Make a reservation to save your seat.

2019 is almost here, so kick off the new year at two of the hottest parties at Soaring Eagle Casino. First up is the Bright Lights Big City New Year’s Party. Inspired by the big party that happens in Time Square ever year, Soaring Eagle’s Entertainment Hall will be filled with bright lights, a DJ, street dancers, performers, a party pit, and more. There will also be New York inspired food and drink, as well as a champagne toast at midnight.

Or you can count down to 2019 at Ascend Sports Bar and Night Club! This party has heavy hor d’oeuvres throughout the evening, a champagne toast at midnight, party favors, DJs and so much more. This party goes until 4 p.m. and be sure to dress to impress because formal attire is required. Get tickets to both these parties at soaringeaglecasino.com.

The Women's Professional Billiard Association will return to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in February 2019. The event will feature some of the greatest female pool players in the world. Tickets are available starting Saturday.

Tickets are now on sale for stand-up comedian Dane Cook. He'll be taking the stage on March 8, 2019. He's known for his unique brand of "guy next door" attitude," has been on several tours, and has worked with well-known comedy guys including George Carlin and Steve Martin. He also lent his voice to the character "Dusty" in Disney's animated film "Planes, Fire, and Rescue." Tickets start at $72, and can be purchased at etix.com.

Sundays through Thursday until December 25, guests can stay overnight at Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel for just $89. Guests can stay in a standard room with water passes included. Also during this time guests can get $5 off all regular priced day passes. For the "Flurries of Fun" special, make sure to call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Christmas is around the corner, so give the gift of family fun this year with soaring eagle water park gift cards! Gift cards come in certain values, or you can choose how much to give. To place an order, head online to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.