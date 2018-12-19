Shields of Hope brings holiday cheer to family affected by cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich.-- Six-year-old Zareion is definitely on the nice list this year.

On Wednesday, he even got a personal visit from Santa himself, escorted by Muskegon County's finest law enforcement officers. After acing, and beating, kidney cancer--he definitely deserves it.

The department rolled up with an ambulance full of presents--enough for each of Zareion's five brothers and sisters as well.

"Unbelievable. It was more than we expected. It was a great surprise. The kids didn’t know anything about it," said Tamber Mckenzie, Zareion's mother. "I'm just grateful".

“This is one of the 16 stops Shields of Hope is making across West Michigan this year. The non-profit is run by local public safety professionals and supports those affected by cancer.

