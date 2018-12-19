GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- At 6'5", 275-pounds, South Christian's Spencer Holstege has the frame to play in the Big Ten. On Wednesday, the offensive tackle made his commitment official with the Purdue Boilermakers.
South Christian’s Spencer Holstege signs with Purdue
-
Grand Rapids Christian’s Coach Taylor & Kobe Bufkin join us in studio after Friday’s big win
-
Michigan State paces Purdue 13-6 at halftime
-
Michigan State is now 5-3 after beating Purdue 23-13
-
East Kentwood and South Christian play to scoreless tie
-
Rocky to the rescue: Michigan State halts Purdue’s run, 23-13
-
-
Holland Christian’s season ends after 56-21 loss to Edwardsburg
-
Impressive wins push Michigan to No. 5 in new AP Top 25 basketball poll
-
Michigan is off to a great start, but Beilein says there’s room for improvement
-
Coach Tibbe, Isaac TeSlaa join us in studio to recap Unity Christian’s state championship
-
Report: Fish species at risk from Lake Michigan warming
-
-
Michigan leads Nebraska 39-0 at halftime
-
Mother of Venus Stewart speaks at burial 8 years after daughter killed
-
After lightning delay, MSU trails Michigan 7-0 at half