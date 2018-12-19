Stevensville Meijer store robbed at gunpoint

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Lincoln Township Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Stevensville Meijer store – and searching for four suspects.

It happened around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday at the Meijer store, 5019 Red Arrow Highway. That’s in Berrien County.

The Lincoln Township Police Department says in a news release the “suspects were able to obtain numerous electronic items along with additional items, from the business. The exact amount and value of the items is still to be determined.”

Investigators say three men and a woman (wearing all pink) were trying to “remove” numerous electronic items inside the store when they were confronted by Meijer personnel.

“One of the suspects then displayed a handgun and pointed it at the store employees, before fleeing the business.”

No serious injuries were reported, and the investigation continues. Anyone with more information should contact the Lincoln Township Police Department at (269)-429-2444 or Michigan/Indiana Crime Stoppers at (800)-342-STOP.

Besides the Lincoln Township Police Department, other agencies assisting at the scene were the St. Joseph Township Police Department, St. Joseph City Department of Public Safety, and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.