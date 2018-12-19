Stolen guitars returned to Impact Church overnight

LOWELL, Mich. — Two of the three guitars stolen from a Lowell-area church have been returned.

FOX 17 first told you about the break in Monday, speaking to the guitars’ owner, Ryder Jones. He says two of the instruments were taken Monday night and another was stolen two weeks ago from Impact Church.

“It causes you to think about how to be more vigilant and to be more secure and smart,” said Jones. “But the thing that we don’t want to happen as a culture as a church is to be tight and closed off,” Ryder told us Tuesday.

When Ryder arrived at Impact Church Wednesday morning, the two guitars were sitting in their cases at the door. He was overjoyed.

Now he’ll have two of them back for the Church’s Christmas service.

“It just feels good to know they had a conscience enough that they wanted to bring it back and felt bad enough to do so.” he said after the guitars were returned. “It was returned ultimately, and I really think that’s (social media) some of the reason.. That big push and the push here at FOX 17, is probably the only reason why they’re back now.”