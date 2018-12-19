× Suspect implies explosive device in Benton Twp bank robbery

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Berrien County say an unidentified suspect implied he was carrying an explosive device during an armed bank robbery Wednesday morning.

It happened in Benton Township, around 11:54 a.m. at the Horizon Bank, 1041 E. Napier Avenue. That’s east of M-139.

The Benton Township Charter Police say bank employees reported a man entered the bank and placed a pear-shaped object onto the teller counter, demanding money – or he would detonate an explosive device. The township police say the man took off with an undisclosed amount of money, walking down Reeder Street in a “northern direction”.

A Berrien County Sheriff’s Department K-9 tried to track the suspect down, but it didn’t work. Police say no one was injured, and no one has been identified or arrested yet. However, the investigation continues.

Police say the suspect is black, and was wearing a hat, a light-colored jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department at (269)-925-1135, or Crime Stoppers at (574)288-STOP.