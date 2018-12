Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Mich -- Forest Hills Central athlete Tate Hallock is following in the footsteps of both his father and older brother. Tate's dad, Ty, was a four-year letterwinner at Michigan State while his brother, Tanner is a linebacker for the Spartans. Now, they'll have a chance to play together.

"Ever since I've been a kid, Tanner and I have dreamt about it, ever since it's just been life for us and we've just been grinding," Tate said.