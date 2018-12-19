Teacher with Oakridge Public Schools accused of unprofessional behavior

MUSKEGON, Mich. — School officials with Oakridge Public Schools are responding after it was reported on December 14 that one of their high school teachers may have engaged in what they are calling unprofessional behavior.

School officials have acknowledged to FOX 17 that one of their “teachers/coaches” is currently under investigation for an alleged incident of inappropriate behavior. It is unknown if that alleged incident involved a student or not.

The teacher has since been placed on administrative leave.

Muskegon Prosecutor D.J. Hilson tells FOX 17 that he is aware of an ongoing police investigation into an alleged incident at the school but could not comment further.

Tom Livezey, superintendent of Oakridge Public Schools, released the following statement on Wednesday: