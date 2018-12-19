Two robbers hold up credit union in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two men held up a credit union in Kalamazoo late Wednesday afternoon, and police are working to identify the suspects.

The holdup happened at the Lake Michigan Credit Union, 435 S. Westnedge Avenue, around 5 p.m. The location is south of Lovell Street.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says “two African-American males…made contact with a teller and demanded money; no weapon was seen.”

They took off with an undisclosed amount of money. Police say a K-9 tried to track the bandits, but to no avail.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety Patrol, Criminal Investigations Division, and Forensic Lab all are reviewing evidence in the case, and KPS says “more information will be disseminated soon.”

If you have more information, you’re asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)-337-8139, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.