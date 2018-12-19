× US-131 expected to be open today

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — While the reconstruction of US-131 between 10 Mile and 14 Mile will not be fully complete until December 23, the Michigan Department of Transportation told FOX 17 this morning that both sides of the freeway are expected to be open sometime around noon Wednesday.

The comes after the MDOT MiDrive page displayed a new completion date of December 23 with lane closures, with the ramps opening at noon Wednesday.

The project completion date has been moved back many times due to construction delays caused by a work stoppage that began after Labor Day. The work stoppage was the result of a labor dispute between members of the Operating Engineers Local 324 and contractors who are members of the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association.

After the Wednesday opening, drivers can expect occasional lane closures for final work and pavement markings through December 23, MDOT Grand Region representative John Richard told us in an email.

Not all road contractors were involved in the dispute, but most work on US-131 ceased for several weeks.

Both parties agreed to get back to work without settling the dispute, but completion of the freeway project has been uncertain ever since. Another major project on Cottonwood Drive in Jenison was suspended for the winter.