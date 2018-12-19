× US-131 project completion date moved again

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The completion of the reconstruction of US-131 between 10 Mile and 14 Mile has been moved again. Now the Michigan Department of Transportation MiDrive site displays Sunday, December 23, as the completion date.

The project completion date has been moved back many times due to construction delays caused by a work stoppage that began after Labor Day. The work stoppage was the result of a labor dispute between members of the Operating Engineers Local 324 and contractors who are members of the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association.

Not all road contractors were involved in the dispute, but most work on US-131 ceased for several weeks.

Both parties agree to get back to work without settling the dispute, but completion of the freeway project has been uncertain ever since. Another major project on Cottonwood Drive in Jenison was suspended for the winter.