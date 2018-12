ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Work began this week on the 96th Avenue bridge over the Macatwawa River in Zeeland Township, which was closed by the Ottawa County Road Commission due to damaged railing

The OCRC posted pictures on its Facebook page showing repairs underway, which are mainly adding more robust guardrails.

The detour to use is 84th Avenue between Adams Street and Ottogan Street.

Work is expected to be done by the end of the week of December 24.