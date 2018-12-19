Zeeland East’s Boone Bonnema inks with Western Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich -- Boone Bonnema recorded 121 tackles in his senior season at Zeeland East and now he's set to stay close to home to play college football. During the early signing period on Wednesday, Bonnema made his commitment to Western Michigan official.

"It's only an hour away so being able to come back and watch my little brother and little sister do their thing is a blessing," Bonnema stated.

Boone's younger brother, Tag is only a freshman and already has a WMU offer as well. The Broncos currently have the top ranked recruiting class in the MAC.