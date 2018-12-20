Children’s Healing Center offers several free camps during holiday break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Children's Healing Center is a place that offers year-round recreation for kids with weak immune systems and their families. During the holiday break, they're offering several camps so children with weaker immune systems can get out of the house and interact with other kids in a safe, clean environment.

Based in the Center’s state-of-the-art facility, six separate themed sessions will take place December 26-28 and January 2-4. Each camp is planned for different age groups, from ages three and above to ages eight and above.

Camp topics include Pajama Day, Mary Poppins Day, Amazing Race Day, Winter Art Day, Bahamas Day and Crazy Concoctions Day.

All camps are free and attendees are welcome to come to as many sessions as desired. Parents are welcome to drop kids off or relax in the parent lounge.

Registration is required to be a part of these camps. To register, email Deb Winn at dwinn@childrenshealingcenter.org or call 616-426-8366.

Visit childrenshealingcenter.org for more information.