Damari Roberson celebrates signing with Western Michigan

NORTON SHORES, Mich -- It was a day after he signed his national letter of intent, but Mona Shores senior Damari Roberson was able to celebrate becoining a Western Michigan football player on Thursday.

"Really it was a dream come true" Roberson said. "We always had plans of playing college ball and now it's here so it's time to step up to the plate and the next chapter of my life begins."

It has not always be easy for Roberson. He tore his acl halfway through his junior year and then again last summer costing him his senior year of football.

"I called coach Koziak real late and said I don't think I can do it" Roberson added. "He was my inspiration, he talked to me everyday made sure I was good everyday, made sure my mind was in the right place so without him I don't know where I would be."

Roberson is the third highest ranked prospect to sign with the Broncos, WMU had the highest rated class in the MAC.