Two kids hurt in fiery crash near Greenville; driver arrested

Posted 11:51 AM, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 01:11PM, December 20, 2018

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say at least two children were injured and a driver was arrested after a fiery crash Wednesday evening in Montcalm County.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m. on M-91 near Holland Lake Road in Montcalm Township.

According to Michigan State Police, a 33-year-old Greenville woman was driving her three kids ages 8, 5, and 3, when their Dodge Caravan was rear ended by a Buick Regal driven by a 42-year-old Greenville man.   The man’s Buick caught fire and he suffered minor injuries.

Two of the children in the van suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the mom and other child sustained minor injuries.

The 42-year-old driver who allegedly caused  the crash was arrested for possible drug or alcohol use.

