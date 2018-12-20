Final numbers are in: Results from FOX 17 Blood Drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We have just received an update on the donation totals from our FOX 17 and Michigan Blood, Season of Giving Blood Drive on Monday.

More than 250 people came out to donate and 248 people successfully donated blood.

Michigan Blood says one donation can help save up to three lives, so Monday's donations could help more than 700 people.

This time of year is critical for donations, with people traveling for the holidays.

If you are interested in donating, contact Michigan Blood.

 

