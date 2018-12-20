Fraudulent Lake Michigan Credit Union emails circulating

WEST MICHIGAN– Lake Michigan Credit Union issued an alert on its homepage Thursday regarding fraudulent emails being sent out.

The business says the emails are coming from no-reply@lmcu.org and do not originate from Lake Michigan Credit Union. They’re warning people to not click any links in the messages.

Anyone with concerns about the legitimacy of any messages can contact 1-800-242-9790.

Lake Michigan Credit Union says peoples’ information is safe, and that they take matters like this very seriously.

 

