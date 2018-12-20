Give the gift of laughter this holiday season with a 2019 Laughfest Badge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laughfest is right around the corner, and a 2019 Laughfest badge makes the perfect gift for a friend or loved on who loves comedy this holiday season.

Badges are priced at four levels and in addition to getting first shot at the best seats at the hottest shows before individual tickets go on sale January 11. They also provide a great way to experience the festival with all kind of insider perks including early access to single ticket sales, early access to free shows, merchandise discounts, access to the opening party and more.

LaughFest supports the free cancer and Grief Support programs at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Headliner shows for 2019 Laughfest include Jo Koy, Ali Wong, Loni Love, Clean Comedy Showcase & Dinner and National Stand-Up Showcase & Dinner.

Feature Shows include Ed Asner, Nate Bargatze, Brad Upton, Matt Bellassai, Clean Comedy Showcase, Best of the Midwest, National Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, Pop Scholars, River City Improv, Rockin’ Homegrown Jam, Dirty Show and LaughFest’s Best.

This year’s signature event will feature Brian Regan.

To purchase a badge, visit laughfestgr.org/badges.