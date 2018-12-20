Holiday-themed cocktail recipes

Jingle Juice Holiday Punch
- Vodka
- Pink Champagne (or Sparkling Rose)
- Cherry 7-Up
Salted Maple Old Fashioned
- 2 oz Iron Fish Bourbon
- 2-3 Dashes Aromatic Bitters
- ¼ oz Maple Syrup
White Christmas Martini
- 2 ounces vanilla vodka
- 2 ounce white chocolate liqueur
- 1 ounce white creme de cacao
- 1 ounce half-and-half, (Honey and coarse sanding sugar for rim garnish)
DIRECTIONS: Pour the honey into a shallow dish and put the sanding sugar in another shallow dish. Coat the rim of the glass in the honey; then dip the rim in the sugar to coat evenly. Set the glass aside. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the vodka, white chocolate liqueur, creme de cacao, and half-and-half. Shake vigorously and strain into the prepared martini glass.
