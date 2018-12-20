Holiday-themed cocktail recipes

Posted 1:51 PM, December 20, 2018, by

Jingle Juice Holiday Punch

  • Vodka
  • Pink Champagne (or Sparkling Rose)
  • Cherry 7-Up

Salted Maple Old Fashioned

  • 2 oz Iron Fish Bourbon
  • 2-3 Dashes Aromatic Bitters
  • ¼ oz Maple Syrup

White Christmas Martini

  • 2 ounces vanilla vodka
  • 2 ounce white chocolate liqueur
  • 1 ounce white creme de cacao
  • 1 ounce half-and-half, (Honey and coarse sanding sugar for rim garnish)

DIRECTIONS:  Pour the honey into a shallow dish and put the sanding sugar in another shallow dish. Coat the rim of the glass in the honey; then dip the rim in the sugar to coat evenly. Set the glass aside. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the vodka, white chocolate liqueur, creme de cacao, and half-and-half. Shake vigorously and strain into the prepared martini glass.

Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers who place their non-customized order by the end of the day will receive guaranteed delivery by Christmas, and can even get free shipping if they use coupon code: INTIMEFORSANTA at checkout.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s