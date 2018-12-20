Holiday-themed cocktail recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jingle Juice Holiday Punch

Vodka

Pink Champagne (or Sparkling Rose)

Cherry 7-Up

Salted Maple Old Fashioned

2 oz Iron Fish Bourbon

2-3 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

¼ oz Maple Syrup

White Christmas Martini

2 ounces vanilla vodka

2 ounce white chocolate liqueur

1 ounce white creme de cacao

1 ounce half-and-half, (Honey and coarse sanding sugar for rim garnish)

DIRECTIONS: Pour the honey into a shallow dish and put the sanding sugar in another shallow dish. Coat the rim of the glass in the honey; then dip the rim in the sugar to coat evenly. Set the glass aside. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the vodka, white chocolate liqueur, creme de cacao, and half-and-half. Shake vigorously and strain into the prepared martini glass.

Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers who place their non-customized order by the end of the day will receive guaranteed delivery by Christmas, and can even get free shipping if they use coupon code: INTIMEFORSANTA at checkout.