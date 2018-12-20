Hudsonville family surprised with gifts after losing daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- It's been a rough year for a West Michigan family, losing their seven-year-old daughter to spinal muscular atrophy.

Willow Geenen, 6, passed away back in August of 2018 and is now singing and dancing in heaven. But for her parents, Jonathan and Megan Geenen, shopping for the holidays has become a struggle.

To get them in the holiday spirit, the morning crew teamed up to pay it forward.

Chef Jenna with Amore Trattoria Italiana worked with local business like Posh Petals for a free bouquet for the family, got her a Willow tree donated in their daughter Willow's memory, and also surprised them with jewelry from Bauble Patch Jewelers made with their daughters birthstone.

Thanks to i understand, Rick Vuyst, Perrin Brewing Company, Party World and Meijer. The morning crew also purchased some gifts for the family.