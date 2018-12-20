Kent Co. Road Commission puts facility and land up for sale

Google Map view 1500 Scribner NW

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Road Commission is selling its central complex in Grand Rapids.

The commission released a Notice of Sale of Land Thursday for their complex at 1500 Scribner Avenue NW.  The facility covers 14.2 acres along the Grand River and includes over 13,000 square feet of building space.

In a release from the commission, the property is bounded by two city streets, the railroad and the Grand River and cannot be expanded. The commission purchased a 29-acre parcel in Walker in 2016 and plans to relocate there.

The commission also says the location has been identified as an “opportunity site” for the GR Forward Grand River development.

