Kent County Land Bank dissolved by commissioners

Posted 2:32 PM, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 02:33PM, December 20, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Board of Commissioners has voted to dissolve the Kent County Land Bank.

Commissioners voted 11 to 8 Thursday to dissolve the nearly ten-year-old authority that was formed to acquire and sell tax-foreclosed homes and property.

Supporters of the land bank said that it was a key to helping keep housing and land prices affordable. They also protested the quickness in which the proposal came up.  They say there hasn’t been adequate public discussion.

The land bank has the next year to divest the properties under its control.

 

