Mason Jar Mixes for Holiday Gifts with Chef Char Morse

Cranberry Winter Cookies in a Jar

Ingredients:

1 quart Mason Jar

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup white granulated sugar

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup chopped pecans (nut-free option: 1/2 cup rolled oats, rice crisp cereal or granola)

Instructions:

Mix the flour, baking soda and salt together.

In a 1 quart mason jar, layer all the ingredients in the order listed.

Create a label and recipe tag with the following directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a cookie sheet or line with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, beat together ½ cup softened butter, 1 egg and 1 tsp vanilla extract until fluffy. Add the entire jar of cookie mix, stirring until blended. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges start to turn brown. Cool on a wire rack. Makes 18 cookies.

Attach recipe tags to jar with card stock and ribbon. Dress up the jar lid with fabric or fancy ribbons before gifting.

Santa’s Cookies in a Jar

Ingredients:

1 quart Mason Jar

1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup & leveled

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup rolled oats

3/4 cup M&Ms

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup white granulated sugar

1/4 – 3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (depends on if you have room)

Instructions:

Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together.

In a one quart mason jar, layer all the ingredients in the order listed.

Create a label and recipe tag with the following directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a cookie sheet or line with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, beat together ½ cup softened butter, 1 egg and 1 tsp vanilla extract until fluffy. Add the entire jar of cookie mix, stirring until blended. Roll the cookie in 1 ½ inch balls and place on baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, or until edges start to turn brown. Cool on a wire rack. Makes 24 cookies.

Attach recipe tags to jar with card stock and ribbon. Dress up the jar lid with fabric or fancy ribbons before gifting.

Join Chef Char in a cooking class at Kitchen242 at the Muskegon Farmers Market 242 W. Western Ave in Downtown Muskegon. Cooking class tickets and culinary topics are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/d/mi--muskegon/chef-char/

Follow Chef Char Morse on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ChefCharMorse