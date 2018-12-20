Michigan cities could restrict fireworks more under new law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan municipalities could restrict the use of fireworks on more days under a bill nearing final legislative approval.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously Thursday.

Current law lets local governments regulate more powerful commercial-grade fireworks most of the year, but has restrictions before, during and after national holidays. That is 30 days a year when municipalities cannot prohibit the fireworks during nighttime hours.

The legislation would cut to 12 the number of days when local rules could not be in effect — largely around New Year’s, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Other bills would tighten the requirements for selling consumer-grade fireworks and let state or local officials ban the use of fireworks in the event of drought or other weather conditions.