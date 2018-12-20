Middleville students giveaway handmade rocking harleys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. - Over 30 hours of woodworking is finally coming to fruition for students at Thornapple Kellogg High School this week.

Students have been working on creating 10 wooden rocking Harleys, but it's what they're doing with the bikes that woodshop instructor, Mr. Matthew Melvin says makes this Christmas story worth telling, "We’re going to load them up on a school bus, my students are going to dress up as elves, and we'll just go to kids' houses and knock on the door. We'll tell them we’re Santa's elves from the North Pole and we heard they were a good boy or girl, and we have this handmade rocking toy for them."

Students, or elves, are pretty excited for the day of giving.

Junior at Thornapple Kellogg High School, Logan Tolan says, "That’s gonna be a big prize to me especially since we’ve been working on it the entire semester. Being able to go out and give it to the kids, that’s gonna be a lot better. Going up to their doors and actually being able to hand them the prize and make them feel good; It will definitely bring a lot of joy to the world, so that’s what I’m excited for."

Tolan is spot on.

His outlook is one of the many influenced by Mr. Melvin who says this whole experience is what Christmas is all about.