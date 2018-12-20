Millions raised for border wall on veteran’s GoFundMe page

Posted 2:43 PM, December 20, 2018, by

A Customs and Border protection vehicle passes by US President Donald Trump's wall prototypes, as seen from behind the Mexico-US border fence in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on December 12, 2018. - GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images

(AP) – An Air Force veteran who started a GoFundMe page to help fund construction of President Donald Trump’s border wall has already raised millions of dollars.

The crowdsourcing page launched this week by Brian Kolfage has a fundraising goal of $1 billion and had generated more than $4 million in donations as of Thursday morning. (As of Thursday at 2:30 p.m., the account passed $6 million).

In a statement posted on the page, Kolfage says the wall could be built if everyone who voted for Trump pledged $8 each.

Kolfage says he has contacted the Trump administration about where to send the funds.

A triple-amputee injured in the Iraq War in 2004, Kolfage went on to serve at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

Kolfage did not immediately return a voice message and email seeking comment.

3 comments